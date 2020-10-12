Kuwait returns 3 Egyptian opposition figures to Egypt

As many as 38 COVID-19 infected officers and personnel of Sindh Police are currently under treatement while 3378 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Kuwaiti authorities have extradited three Egyptian opposition figures, who called for protests against the Egyptian President Adel-Fattah al-Sisi, local media reported.

Quoting Kuwaiti security sources, the daily Al-Qabas reported: "Kuwait's national security apparatus handed 3 Egyptian residents to their country's Interpol over their incitement to chaos and to protests." The sources also said that the three "recently launched intensive social media campaigns to incite the Egyptians" against the [Egyptian] regime.

The sources added that the Egyptians were handed over to Egyptian Interpol in line with the extradition agreement between the two countries.

So far, neither Kuwaiti nor Egyptian authorities have issued any official statement in this regard.

In September last year, Egyptian businessman and dissident Mohammed Ali who lives in Spain, called for widespread demonstrations against the regime, resulting in thousands of protesters gathering in several large cities demanding the resignation of the government.

Al-Sisi came to power in Egypt in July 2013 after deposing the country's first democratically elected president Mohammad Morsi in a military coup.