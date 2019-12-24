Kuwait, Saudi Arabia agree to divide Neutral Zone along border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed on Tuesday agreements to divide the Neutral Zone between the two countries, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed on Tuesday agreements to divide the Neutral Zone between the two countries, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

The agreements were inked by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, KUNA said.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding to resume joint oil production along the border was signed by the Kuwaiti oil minister and the Saudi energy minister.Both sides commended the deal as a landmark achievement.

The Neutral Zone is an area of 5,770 square km along the Saudi-Kuwaiti border. The two countries suspended production of the jointly run oil fields Khafji and Wafra in the zone more than four years ago, a move that cut the global daily oil supply by some 500,000 barrels or 0.5 percent.