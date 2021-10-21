Kuwait Says "Cautiously" Returning to Normal Life After Coronavirus Pandemic

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Kuwaiti authorities announced on Wednesday a "cautious" return of the country to normal life in connection with the lifting of a number of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah said on Kuwaiti state television.

"Kuwait is entering the fifth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions, we are returning to normal life with the observance of precautionary measures, first of all, this will affect the fully vaccinated residents of Kuwait," he said.

According to the prime minister, now residents of the emirate have the opportunity not to wear masks outdoors, but wearing masks indoors and maintaining social distance in cafes, restaurants and other public places is still mandatory.

Over the past week, 500 cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in the country. Since the start of the pandemic in Kuwait, with a population of 4.2 million, more than 412,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded. About 2,500 people have died from complications.