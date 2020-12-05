Kuwait Says Qatar, Other Gulf Countries Held Fruitful Talks to Resolve 2017 Conflict

Qatar and its Gulf neighbors have held productive talks on the resolution of the regional crisis that has been brewing for over three years, an indication that all parties have a stake in ending the conflict, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Friday

"As part of the reconciliation efforts previously made by [late Emir] Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and continued by Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah [in cooperation with] President Donald Trump of the friendly United States to resolve the crisis, fruitful negotiations have recently taken place, with all sides affirming keenness to achieve stability in the Gulf ... in terms of lasting solidarity between the countries," the top diplomat said, as quoted by the ministry on Twitter.

The minister also expressed gratitude to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner over his valuable efforts to resolve the long-lasting conflict between the Gulf states.

Along with that, Qatari Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani praised the mediation of Kuwait and the United States in the crisis settlement.

"The Kuwaiti statement is an imperative step towards resolving the GCC crisis. We express our gratitude to the State of Kuwait for their mediation & the United States for their efforts. The interest and security of the people of the Gulf & the region remain our top priority," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Doha announced some progress toward addressing the regional conflict that has been ongoing since June 2017, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country.

The sides presented a 13-point list of demands, among which is the severance of Doha's alleged ties with various radical Islamist organizations. Qatar, in turn, repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was based on lies.