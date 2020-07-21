Kuwait says to hold virtual forum for Arab media leaders

Kuwait said on Tuesday that it will host a virtual forum of Arab media leaders on Aug. 10 to discuss media's role during the spread of coronavirus

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Kuwait said on Tuesday that it will host a virtual forum of Arab media leaders on Aug. 10 to discuss media's role during the spread of coronavirus.

The three-day forum will held under the slogan "Media transformation in times of crisis," said Madhi Al-Khamis, general secretary of the Arab Media Forum, in a statement.

The media played a major role during the coronavirus pandemic in all its means, while governments took firm measures by dealing with rumors through awareness campaigns, denying fake news, or delivering medical facts to citizens, he noted.

During the forum, Arab ministers of information will talk about their countries' experience and procedures during the pandemic, and express their views on the future of Arab media and its changes, according to Al-Khamis.

The forum will include a number of sessions that address several urgent issues on the Arab media scene, Al-Khamis said, adding it will attract media representatives, academics, researchers, specialists and writers.