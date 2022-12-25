UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Sends 66,000-Tonne First Batch Of Diesel Fuel To EU - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Kuwait has sent the 66,000-tonne first batch of diesel fuel to the European Union, which the country produced in accordance with special standards to meet the requirements of European markets, the KUNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Kuwait National Petroleum Company.

The batch has been primarily intended to provide the bloc with diesel fuel for the winter season, the report said.

The process of fuel manufacturing has been based on the EU's energy market standards and relied on a series of studies conducted at the refinery in the Port of Mina Abdulla, it added.

