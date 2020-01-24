(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Irani, after Tehran claimed that a Kuwaiti airbase was used to launch the attack on Iraq's Baghdad that resulted in top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's death, state news agency KUNA reported.

The claim that Kuwait's Ali al-Salem base was involved in the attack was issued in a statement by an official of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose elite Quds force Soleimani commanded. Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah expressed his outrage over the assertion and said that the air base did not take part in any airstrikes on Iraq, according to KUNA.

Al-Jarallah reportedly called on Iran to clarify Kuwait's position on the matter to Iranian officials and said that such statements could undermine bilateral relations and therefore should not be repeated.