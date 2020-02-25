Kuwait Suspends Flights to S.Korea, Thailand, Italy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, and Italy in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"All flights to South Korea, Thailand, and Italy, as well as from these counties, are currently being suspended in correspondence to the recommendations of the Health Ministry of Kuwait following the appearance of the first cases of the novel coronavirus there," the DGCA wrote on Twitter.

The aviation authority added that permanent residents who have spend over two weeks in the aforementioned countries will not be allowed to enter the country, while Kuwait nationals will be quarantined upon arrival.

On Monday, the country's Health Ministry announced discovering two new infected citizens, who had arrived in Kuwait from Iran. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait is now five.