Kuwait To Allow Its Citizens To Travel Abroad Starting August 1 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Kuwait to Allow Its Citizens to Travel Abroad Starting August 1 - Government

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Nationals of Kuwait, as well as the country's foreign residents, will be able to travel abroad from August 1, the government said on Thursday.

"The Government of Kuwait allows its nationals and foreigners permanently residing in the country to leave and enter the country from August 1," the government said in a statement.

At the same time, the entry to Kuwait is prohibited to arrivals from seven Asian countries ” India, Pakistan, Iran, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

In June, Kuwait, which was one of the first Arab countries to impose severe restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, announced the resumption of commercial flights from and to its international airport, which were suspended in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, starting August 1.

Since the start of the outbreak, the country confirmed over 66,500 COVID-19 cases with 445 fatalities. At the same time, more than 57,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

