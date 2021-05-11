UrduPoint.com
Kuwait To Lift Curfew On First Day Of Eid After Ramadan - Government

Tue 11th May 2021

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Kuwait decided to lift the curfew, first introduced two months ago over COVID-19 concerns, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr, a religious holiday to mark the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan, the country's government spokesperson Tareq Al-Mezrim said on Monday.

"Starting 01:00 on May 13 [10 p.m.

Mat 12 GMT], the curfew that has been in effect for two months (from 19:00 to 05:00) will be canceled," al-Mezrim was quoted as saying by state news agency KUNA.

The government also allowed to open cinemas and theaters, however, they can be accessed only by those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Restaurants and cafes will be able to deliver food. Up to 60% of employees can resume work from their offices.

On Monday, Kuwait registered less than 1,000 new cases a day for the first time since February. In total, 285,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country, 1,600 people died.

