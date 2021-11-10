UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Kuwait is to limit the number of visas it issues for Lebanese nationals as a diplomatic row festers between Beirut and Gulf states, a security source in the emirate said Wednesday.

"A verbal decision has been taken to be stricter in granting tourist and business visas to Lebanese," the source told AFP, asking not to be identified.

The source stressed that no official decision had been made and that visas for visitors from Lebanon have not been suspended.

Like neighbouring Saudi Arabia, Kuwait recalled its ambassador from Beirut after Lebanon's information minister criticised a Riyadh-led military intervention in the Yemen conflict, sparking a row with Gulf states.

Kuwait, home to some 50,000 Lebanese, has also asked Beirut's charge d'affaires, its highest-ranking diplomat in the emirate, to leave the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese work in Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The row has turned into a showdown over Lebanon's powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah which is backed by Iran, the regional rival of Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said Hezbollah's dominance of Lebanese politics made "dealing with Lebanon pointless for the kingdom".

Kuwait, which has a sizeable Shiite community, is currently holding 16 of its own nationals suspected of helping to finance Hezbollah, according to local media.

In 2015, Kuwait said it dismantled a cell accused of collusion with Iran and Hezbollah.

