Kuwait To Receive 1.7 Million Doses Of Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 AM

Kuwait to Receive 1.7 Million Doses of Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Kuwait has signed a contract with US company Moderna to receive 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after production begins, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai reported.

The amount will be enough to vaccinate about 800,000 people, two doses per person, it said.

Kuwait earlier signed a similar contract with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the supply of vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said Tuesday it had registered 556 new COVID-19 cases for the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of cases in the country to 137,885 since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll from complications has totaled 848, more than 129,000 have recovered.

Kuwait ranks sixth among Arab countries in terms of the number of cases of COVID-19.

