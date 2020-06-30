UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait To Resume Commercial Flights Starting From August 1

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Kuwait to Resume Commercial Flights Starting From August 1

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Kuwaiti authorities decided on Monday to resume commercial flights from and to its international airport, which were suspended in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from August 1.

"The Council of Ministers of Kuwait approved a three-stage plan to resume commercial flights from and to Kuwait International Airport starting on August 1.

Operating activity should not exceed 30 percent based on the established precautionary measures," the government's decision says, as quoted by the state-run KUNA news agency.

Kuwait was the first Gulf country to completely close its airport for flights to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Since the start of the outbreak, the country confirmed over 45,500 COVID-19 cases with 350 fatalities. At the same time, more than 36,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Kuwait Same March August From Government Airport

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

8 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

23 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

Corona Result Desk established at Swat

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.