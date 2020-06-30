Kuwait to Resume Commercial Flights Starting From August 1

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Kuwaiti authorities decided on Monday to resume commercial flights from and to its international airport, which were suspended in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from August 1.

"The Council of Ministers of Kuwait approved a three-stage plan to resume commercial flights from and to Kuwait International Airport starting on August 1.

Operating activity should not exceed 30 percent based on the established precautionary measures," the government's decision says, as quoted by the state-run KUNA news agency.

Kuwait was the first Gulf country to completely close its airport for flights to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Since the start of the outbreak, the country confirmed over 45,500 COVID-19 cases with 350 fatalities. At the same time, more than 36,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.