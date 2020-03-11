UrduPoint.com
Kuwait To Suspend All Flights From Friday Over Virus: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights leaving from and arriving at Kuwait City International Airport "from Friday until further notice" to forestall the spread of coronavirus, state media reported Wednesday

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights leaving from and arriving at Kuwait City International Airport "from Friday until further notice" to forestall the spread of coronavirus, state media reported Wednesday.

The country would also "forbid" its residents meeting in "restaurants, cafes and commercial centres", the Kuwait news Agency said.

