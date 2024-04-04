Kuwait, Under New Emir, Votes Yet Again
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Kuwait heads to the polls for the third time in three years on Thursday, just months into the reign of a new emir but with no end in sight to the major oil exporter's chronic political paralysis.
Elections have become an almost annual occurrence for the OPEC member country, which has seven percent of the world's oil reserves and Gulf's most powerful elected assembly.
However, the parliament's clashes with the royal-appointed cabinet have led to a cycle of stalemate, dissolution and fresh elections, delaying much-needed reforms.
Almost 835,000 voters are eligible to choose 50 MPs from 200 candidates, including just 13 women, in only the second Kuwaiti election held during the holy month of Ramadan.
Polls opened from 12:00 pm and will close at 12:00 am (0900-2100 GMT). results are expected on Friday, followed by the resignation of the first government appointed by the new emir.
"Kuwait's participatory politics is unmatched in the region," Kuwait University political analyst Bader al-Saif told AFP.
"Its system requires a reset and urgently needed reforms no doubt, but the fact that it enables its citizens to express themselves and have a say in governance makes it different."
Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, formerly the world's oldest crown prince, came to power aged 83 in December after the death of his half-brother and predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf.
He took aim at both the cabinet and parliament in his inaugural speech to the assembly, and then announced an era of "reform" as he picked Kuwait's first foreign minister from outside the ruling family.
Thursday's polls -- the third since 2022, and the fourth in five years -- are unusual as the incoming parliament will be tasked with approving Sheikh Mesal's choice of crown prince, Kuwait's future emir.
Kuwaitis, a minority in the mainly expatriate population of more than 4.3 million, blame the political standoffs for a sluggish economy, aging infrastructure and an inability to enact reforms.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From World
-
French court to issue verdict over 2018 Christmas market attack1 minute ago
-
Macron backs singer Aya Nakamura for Olympics opening ceremony1 minute ago
-
Macron denounces 'threatening' remarks from Russia after rare phone talks1 minute ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host WTA Finals tennis: governing body11 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested after fans and police clash at Croatia Cup semi-finals31 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Esri31 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker charged in graft probe41 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher1 hour ago
-
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake1 hour ago
-
Philippines to hold joint naval drills with US, Japan, Australia1 hour ago
-
Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake1 hour ago
-
Russian air attacks kill five in northeast Ukraine2 hours ago