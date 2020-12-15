UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Upbeat Over Possible End Of Gulf Crisis, Renewal Of Ties Among Conflicting Sides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kuwait Upbeat Over Possible End of Gulf Crisis, Renewal of Ties Among Conflicting Sides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Tuesday expressed his optimism over the potential end of the long-standing Gulf crisis being subsequently followed with the restoration of ties between the conflicting parties, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

Kuwait, along with the United States, has led efforts to settle the Gulf conflict that has been ongoing since June 2017, when four nations ” Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE ” cut ties with Qatar, accusing the state of backing terrorism, while others later downgraded ties with Doha and imposed a total blockade of the country. In response, Doha repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was based on lies.

The Kuwaiti government will continue to pursue its strong stance relating to a foreign policy based on respect for the sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, the minister said in an address to the opening session of the country's parliament, the National Assembly.

In regard to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the prime minister expressed the importance of security in the Gulf, which is a common responsibility of all of the regional nations.

In early December, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the latter's efforts to reconcile Doha and its Gulf neighbors. Following that, a diplomatic source told Kuwaiti media that the rapprochement could be declared during an annual GCC summit, which was expected to be held in Bahrain this month but was reportedly transferred to Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Egypt UAE Qatar Doha Bahrain United States Saudi Arabia January June December 2017 Media All Government

Recent Stories

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

18 minutes ago

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawazâ€™s to be appointed as NDMA Ch ..

40 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Suspends Traditional Briefings D ..

49 minutes ago

S. Korea to Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters to Boost A ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.