Kuwait Upbeat Over Possible End of Gulf Crisis, Renewal of Ties Among Conflicting Sides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Tuesday expressed his optimism over the potential end of the long-standing Gulf crisis being subsequently followed with the restoration of ties between the conflicting parties, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

Kuwait, along with the United States, has led efforts to settle the Gulf conflict that has been ongoing since June 2017, when four nations ” Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE ” cut ties with Qatar, accusing the state of backing terrorism, while others later downgraded ties with Doha and imposed a total blockade of the country. In response, Doha repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was based on lies.

The Kuwaiti government will continue to pursue its strong stance relating to a foreign policy based on respect for the sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, the minister said in an address to the opening session of the country's parliament, the National Assembly.

In regard to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the prime minister expressed the importance of security in the Gulf, which is a common responsibility of all of the regional nations.

In early December, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the latter's efforts to reconcile Doha and its Gulf neighbors. Following that, a diplomatic source told Kuwaiti media that the rapprochement could be declared during an annual GCC summit, which was expected to be held in Bahrain this month but was reportedly transferred to Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021.