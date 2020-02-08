Kuwait Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Singapore Amid Spread of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Kuwaiti Embassy in Singapore urged its nationals to refrain from traveling to Singapore because of the spread of coronavirus, Kuwaiti state-run news agency KUNA said on Saturday.

"The heightened state of alert came after authorities declared that 33 persons were infected with the new strain of corona - including ten who did not visit China," the statement says.

The embassy recommended that the citizens postpone trips to Singapore until the situation with the coronavirus improves. It added that the Kuwaitis in Singapore should leave the country as soon as possible if there was no urgent need to stay there.

To date, there were no cases of the new strain of coronavirus in Kuwait. The only country on the Arabian Peninsula to have registered the new coronavirus is the United Arab Emirates

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in China's central city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, there are over 34,000 people infected worldwide, and the death toll has soared past 720.