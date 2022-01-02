UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Urges Citizens To Leave UK Amid Omicron Surge

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Kuwait Urges Citizens to Leave UK Amid Omicron Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The Kuwaiti embassy in London advised citizens on Sunday to leave the United Kingdom due to a rise in Omicron variant infections.

"Kuwait's embassy in the UK recommends that nationals staying in the UK leave it and return home due to an unprecedented rise in infections with the new COVID-19 strain Omicron," a statement published by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry read.

The ministry has updated travel advisory to warn against unnecessary trips to the UK, which reported 162,572 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The highly mutated Omicron strain is dominant in parts of the country.

