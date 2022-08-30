Kuwait Urges Nationals to Leave Iraq Due to Escalation - Embassy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Kuwait's embassy in Baghdad urged citizens of the emirate to leave Iraq, where on Monday clashes broke out between supporters of popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces, the diplomatic mission said on Twitter.

"The embassy calls on Kuwaiti citizens to leave Iraq in connection with recent events and postpone travel to that country," the embassy said.

Al Jazeera reported that the death toll in clashes between supporters of al-Sadr and armed groups of his political rivals in the Green Zone in Iraqi capital Baghdad has risen to 20. Earlier, Al Arabia tv channel reported that more than 300 others were wounded in the clashes.

According to media reports, fierce fighting was under way in Baghdad between the Saraya al-Salam (Peace Forces) brigade subordinate to al-Sadr and units of the Shiite militia al-Hashd al-Shaabi. The sides were using mortars and heavy machine guns.