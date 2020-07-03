Kuwait, World Bank tackle impact of COVID-19 on labor market

Kuwait's General Secretariat of Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 11,000 on Thursday, the health ministry said, as the country struggles to contain the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the World Bank launched on Thursday a virtual symposium to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on labor market

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Kuwait's General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the World Bank launched on Thursday a virtual symposium to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on labor market.

During the symposium, Khaled Mahdi, secretary-general of the Kuwait's Supreme Council for Planning and Development, said that Kuwait has been working on protecting citizens who work in the private sector during the crisis.

Kuwait has doubled the reward for employment support in order to reduce the damage of the crisis and to support the human capital so that the 2008 crisis does not repeat, he noted.

Kuwait focuses on increasing training and workshops for its citizens in cooperation with the Arab Planning Institute to enhance the skills required by the current situation, he added.

Issam Abu Suleiman, the World Bank regional director for GCC, said that in addition to a health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic has evolved to be two global crises including an economic one and the other in the labor market.