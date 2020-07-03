UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait, World Bank Tackle Impact Of COVID-19 On Labor Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:09 AM

Kuwait, World Bank tackle impact of COVID-19 on labor market

Kuwait's General Secretariat of Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 11,000 on Thursday, the health ministry said, as the country struggles to contain the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the World Bank launched on Thursday a virtual symposium to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on labor market

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Kuwait's General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the World Bank launched on Thursday a virtual symposium to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on labor market.

During the symposium, Khaled Mahdi, secretary-general of the Kuwait's Supreme Council for Planning and Development, said that Kuwait has been working on protecting citizens who work in the private sector during the crisis.

Kuwait has doubled the reward for employment support in order to reduce the damage of the crisis and to support the human capital so that the 2008 crisis does not repeat, he noted.

Kuwait focuses on increasing training and workshops for its citizens in cooperation with the Arab Planning Institute to enhance the skills required by the current situation, he added.

Issam Abu Suleiman, the World Bank regional director for GCC, said that in addition to a health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic has evolved to be two global crises including an economic one and the other in the labor market.

Related Topics

World Bank Kuwait Market Arab Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.