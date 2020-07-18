Kuwaiti Amir Admitted To Hospital For Medical Examination - Official News Agency
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:47 PM
Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was admitted to hospital for medical checkups on Saturday, state news agency KUNA reported
The agency cited the head of the amir's office, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, who said the ruler was in good health without providing any further details.
Al-Sabah is 91 years of age and has been at the country's helm since 2006.