Kuwaiti Amir Admitted to Hospital for Medical Examination - Official News Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was admitted to hospital for medical checkups on Saturday, state news agency KUNA reported.

The agency cited the head of the amir's office, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, who said the ruler was in good health without providing any further details.

Al-Sabah is 91 years of age and has been at the country's helm since 2006.