Kuwaiti Army Denies Reports Of 3 Missiles That Crossed National Airspace To Attack US Base

11 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff has denied media reports that three missiles, which were fired at the US base in Iraq, crossed the airspace of Kuwait, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

The Kuwaiti military also called on media to rely on official sources of information.

On late Friday, a source told Sputnik that the US military base on the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border had come under missile fire, with no one injured in the incident. Some media reported that the fired missiles had crossed the airspace of Kuwait.

Foreign military bases in Iraq often come under rocket fire opened mainly by Shia groups, which seek the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

