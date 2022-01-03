UrduPoint.com

Kuwaiti Candidate Elected New Secretary General Of OPEC - Source

Published January 03, 2022 | 07:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has elected Haitham Al-Ghais, the candidate of the Kuwaiti delegation, as its new secretary general, an OPEC source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, Al-Ghais was the only candidate. He will assume office in August for three years.

