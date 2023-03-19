Kuwaiti Constitutional Court Annuls 2022 Parliamentary Elections Results - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The Kuwaiti Constitutional Court has annulled the results of the 2022 parliamentary elections and reinstated the members of the 2020 parliament's composition, the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) news agency reported on Sunday, citing the court's ruling.

"The court decided that the election process, which took place last September, was null and void due to discrepancies in the decree dissolving the National Assembly of 2020," a court ruling read, as quoted by the news agency.

The results of the parliamentary elections held in five Kuwaiti electoral districts have been annulled and the previous formation of parliament has been now reinstated, the report added.

The court did not provide any reasons for the decision, according to the news agency.

The early parliamentary elections in Kuwait took place in September 2022 due to continuous conflicts between the government and lawmakers, particularly, between long-time parliament speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and his supporters and the country's prime ministers because Al-Ghanim sought an appointment of those ministers who received his approval. Al-Ghanim bowed out of the September elections, handing a victory to opposition figures.

Since September 2020, when Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power as the emir of Kuwait, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.