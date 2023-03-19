UrduPoint.com

Kuwaiti Constitutional Court Annuls 2022 Parliamentary Elections Results - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kuwaiti Constitutional Court Annuls 2022 Parliamentary Elections Results - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The Kuwaiti Constitutional Court has annulled the results of the 2022 parliamentary elections and reinstated the members of the 2020 parliament's composition, the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) news agency reported on Sunday, citing the court's ruling.

"The court decided that the election process, which took place last September, was null and void due to discrepancies in the decree dissolving the National Assembly of 2020," a court ruling read, as quoted by the news agency.

The results of the parliamentary elections held in five Kuwaiti electoral districts have been annulled and the previous formation of parliament has been now reinstated, the report added.

The court did not provide any reasons for the decision, according to the news agency.

The early parliamentary elections in Kuwait took place in September 2022 due to continuous conflicts between the government and lawmakers, particularly, between long-time parliament speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and his supporters and the country's prime ministers because Al-Ghanim sought an appointment of those ministers who received his approval. Al-Ghanim bowed out of the September elections, handing a victory to opposition figures.

Since September 2020, when Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power as the emir of Kuwait, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Parliament Vote Kuwait September Sunday 2020 Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

11 minutes ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

11 minutes ago
 Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharja ..

Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharjah Building Safety Forum

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

7 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.