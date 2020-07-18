(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Kuwaiti crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will temporarily exercise some of the emir's constitutional duties, state media said Saturday.

The emir, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, was admitted to a hospital earlier in the day for medical checks, the KUNA news agency said.

The head of the emir's office, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, said the 91-year-old ruler was in good health, without elaborating. The crown prince is his half-brother.