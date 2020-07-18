UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Takes Over Some Of Emir's Functions - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Takes Over Some of Emir's Functions - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Kuwaiti crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will temporarily exercise some of the emir's constitutional duties, state media said Saturday.

The emir, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, was admitted to a hospital earlier in the day for medical checks, the KUNA news agency said.

The head of the emir's office, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, said the 91-year-old ruler was in good health, without elaborating. The crown prince is his half-brother.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

51 minutes ago

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

1 hour ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

2 hours ago

'Field formations must develop strong connection w ..

42 minutes ago

De-watering continues to clean stagnant water afte ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.