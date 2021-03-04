Kuwaiti Emir, 83, Flies To US For Medical Checkup - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:46 PM
The 83-year-old Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is heading to the United States for a regular medical test, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reports
"His Highness the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left Kuwait for the US Thursday for regular medical tests," KUNA said on Twitter.
Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, born in 1937, is the sixteenth ruler of Kuwait. He became the Emir last September following the death of his half-brother, Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.�