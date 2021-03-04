UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Emir, 83, Flies To US For Medical Checkup - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:46 PM

Kuwaiti Emir, 83, Flies to US for Medical Checkup - Reports

The 83-year-old Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is heading to the United States for a regular medical test, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The 83-year-old Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is heading to the United States for a regular medical test, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reports.

"His Highness the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left Kuwait for the US Thursday for regular medical tests," KUNA said on Twitter.

Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, born in 1937, is the sixteenth ruler of Kuwait. He became the Emir last September following the death of his half-brother, Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.�

Related Topics

Twitter Kuwait United States September

Recent Stories

'Victimization of journalists, students increased ..

11 seconds ago

Armenian Ex-Deputy General Staff Chief, Fired Over ..

13 seconds ago

SECP makes legal, structural reforms for transpare ..

14 seconds ago

International Women Day to be observe in Sukkur

16 seconds ago

Saudi Forces Down Houthi Ballistic Missile Fired T ..

3 minutes ago

Aviation sector gets 60.8% funds allocated under P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.