Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Government's Post-Electoral Resignation - State Media

Sun 06th December 2020

Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Government's Post-Electoral Resignation - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah's cabinet following the parliamentary elections the day before, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

The emir asked the cabinet to continue to serve in caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

The elections to Kuwait's unicameral parliament, the National Assembly, took place on Saturday. With the voter turnout just above 60 percent, the elections saw 31 new lawmakers ” no women among them ” get mandates in the 50-seat legislature.

These elections were Kuwait's first under the rein of Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad. The new government will likely be faced with a challenging task to recover the country's troubled economy amid low oil prices and COVID-19.

More Stories From World

