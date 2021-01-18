UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Resignation Of Prime Minister, Government - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Resignation of Prime Minister, Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday issued a decree approving the resignation of the country's government and its prime minister, assigned ministers to perform duties in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, the state KUNA news agency reported.

Last week, the Kuwaiti government tendered its resignation over differences with the parliament. The move came days after lawmakers submitted a motion to question the premier over a number of issues, including the composition of the cabinet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

11 minutes ago

Slovenia Believes Open Skies Treaty Should Be Univ ..

3 minutes ago

UK Watchdog Says Only 10% of Police Officers Fired ..

3 minutes ago

Around 8,383 KM additional gas pipelines being lai ..

5 minutes ago

Court hearing on Navalny detention already underwa ..

5 minutes ago

Brother kills brother in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.