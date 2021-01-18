Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Resignation of Prime Minister, Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday issued a decree approving the resignation of the country's government and its prime minister, assigned ministers to perform duties in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, the state KUNA news agency reported.

Last week, the Kuwaiti government tendered its resignation over differences with the parliament. The move came days after lawmakers submitted a motion to question the premier over a number of issues, including the composition of the cabinet.