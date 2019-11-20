Kuwaiti Emir Appoints Foreign Minister as Prime Minister Amid Internal Disagreements

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday appointed Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to head the new cabinet and tasked him with forming a government after former cabinet chief turned down the emir's reappointment offer amid a row between the ruling family and the parliament.

On Monday, the state-run KUNA news agency reported that the emir had offered Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who resigned as prime minister last week after serving in the position for eight years, to be reappointed.

The latter refused the proposal but expressed his gratitude for the emir's trust and support.

"Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah was appointed as the prime minister and tasked with nominating members for the new government," the decree of the emir said.

The government resignation took place in light of the ongoing dispute between the ruling family and the parliament after lawmakers initiated a no-confidence vote against alleged mishandling of public funds by several senior officials of the former cabinet.