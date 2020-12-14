UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Emir Approves New Government, Appoints New Oil, Defense, Finance Ministers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:08 PM

Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday signed a decree approving the makeup of a new government led by Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, with new heads also appointed to the ministries of defense, oil and finance, according to the state-run KUNA news agency

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday signed a decree approving the makeup of a new government led by Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, with new heads also appointed to the ministries of defense, oil and finance, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Earlier in the day, the premier, who was reconfirmed in his post last week following the parliamentary elections, took the oath before the country's ruler as the head of the new cabinet.

The former prime minister's son, Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, who was appointed as the country's foreign minister a year ago, retained his position after the government reshuffle.

Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, a Kuwaiti diplomat and a member of the ruling family, combines the roles of the deputy prime minister and the defense minister after Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He had previously served as the minister of information and Kuwait's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Abdullatif al-Fares took offices of the minister of oil and the minister of electricity and water replacing the acting head of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil, Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel, while Khalifa Musaad Hamada was designated at the country's new finance minister.

The new government includes only one woman, Rana Abdullah Al-Fares, who was named the minister of public works and the minister of state for municipal affairs.

The December elections were Kuwait's first under the reign of the new monarch. The new cabinet will likely be faced with the challenging task of recovering the country's troubled economy amid low oil prices and COVID-19.

