UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Emir Dies While In US For Medical Treatment - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Kuwaiti Emir Dies While in US for Medical Treatment - Official

Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment, Ali Al Jarrah Al Sabah, the minister responsible for the emir's affairs, said Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment, Ali Al Jarrah Al Sabah, the minister responsible for the emir's affairs, said Tuesday.

The emir's office said in July that the head of state was hospitalized for medical examinations.

The emir's younger brother and crown prince of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was assigned to temporarily take over a number of emir's constitutional jurisdictions.

Later in July, Sabah was transferred from Kuwait to the Mayo Clinic in the US city of Rochester, Minnesota, where reportedly underwent a surgery to remove two tumors. Since then, the Kuwaiti authorities had repeatedly said that the emir's health condition was stable and he was on the mend.

Sabah had been ruling Kuwait since January 2006.

Related Topics

Kuwait Died Rochester United States January July From

Recent Stories

Defence Affairs State Minister, Australian Ambassa ..

1 minute ago

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

16 minutes ago

Air Leak Found in Russian Segment of ISS - Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Donbas Ceasefire Will Be Used for Intensive Norman ..

2 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

AC inspects anti-dengue activities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.