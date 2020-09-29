Kuwaiti Emir Dies While in US for Medical Treatment - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment, Ali Al Jarrah Al Sabah, the minister responsible for the emir's affairs, said Tuesday.

The emir's office said in July that the head of state was hospitalized for medical examinations.

The emir's younger brother and crown prince of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was assigned to temporarily take over a number of emir's constitutional jurisdictions.

Later in July, Sabah was transferred from Kuwait to the Mayo Clinic in the US city of Rochester, Minnesota, where reportedly underwent a surgery to remove two tumors. Since then, the Kuwaiti authorities had repeatedly said that the emir's health condition was stable and he was on the mend.

Sabah had been ruling Kuwait since January 2006.