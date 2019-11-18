UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Emir Reappoints Prime Minister, Dismisses 2 Cabinet Ministers - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh, Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on Monday reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah as the country's prime minister and ordered the relief of Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled al-Jarrah al-Sabah from their posts following the government's resignation last week, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Kuwait's Emir Sheikh, Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on Monday reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah as the country's prime minister and ordered the relief of Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled al-Jarrah al-Sabah from their posts following the government's resignation last week, media reported on Monday.

The prime minister announced the government's resignation to the Kuwaiti emir on November 14.

Following the reappointment, the Kuwaiti prime minister was tasked with nominating new members of the cabinet and present a list of Names to the emir, the Kuna news agency reported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah will become the defense minister in the new cabinet, while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas al-Saleh will take office as the interior minister, the media stated.

