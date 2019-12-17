(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday gave his approval to a new government formed by recently-appointed Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who took office in November after a row between the ruling family and the Kuwaiti parliament.

According to the state-run KUNA news agency, the emir signed the decree on Tuesday, and the new prime minister, who previously served as deputy prime minister and foreign minister, will lead the new government.

Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah was appointed to the post of prime minister in November, after the previous government resigned amid a dispute between the ruling family and parliament. Lawmakers initiated a vote of no-confidence after allegations that numerous senior officials mishandled public funds.�