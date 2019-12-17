UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Emir Signs Decree Approving New Gov't Headed By Recently Appointed Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:28 PM

Kuwaiti Emir Signs Decree Approving New Gov't Headed by Recently Appointed Prime Minister

Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday gave his approval to a new government formed by recently-appointed Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who took office in November after a row between the ruling family and the Kuwaiti parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday gave his approval to a new government formed by recently-appointed Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who took office in November after a row between the ruling family and the Kuwaiti parliament.

According to the state-run KUNA news agency, the emir signed the decree on Tuesday, and the new prime minister, who previously served as deputy prime minister and foreign minister, will lead the new government.

Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah was appointed to the post of prime minister in November, after the previous government resigned amid a dispute between the ruling family and parliament. Lawmakers initiated a vote of no-confidence after allegations that numerous senior officials mishandled public funds.�

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Lead November Post Family Government

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

2 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

7 minutes ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

5 minutes ago

APEC 2020 Summit Expected on November 11-12 in Mal ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani girl wins figure skating tournament in A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.