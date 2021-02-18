Kuwaiti Emir Suspends Parliament Meetings for One Month - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree suspending sessions of the country's parliament for a month, state-run news agency KUNA reported.

The decree, which came into force on Thursday, is in pursuant of Article 106 of Kuwait's constitution, which allows the Emir to prorogue the National Assembly's session for a period not exceeding one month.

The emir's order was adopted amid a delay in the formation of a new government.

The most recent makeup of Kuwait's cabinet was approved in mid-December following the legislative elections, but it was dissolved on January 12 in light of internal disputes over ministerial nominations.

In mid-January, the emir accepted the government's resignation and assigned ministers to perform duties in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed. A week later, the ruler reappointed Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister and tasked him to form the government.