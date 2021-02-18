UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Emir Suspends Parliament Meetings For One Month - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Kuwaiti Emir Suspends Parliament Meetings for One Month - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree suspending sessions of the country's parliament for a month, state-run news agency KUNA reported.

The decree, which came into force on Thursday, is in pursuant of Article 106 of Kuwait's constitution, which allows the Emir to prorogue the National Assembly's session for a period not exceeding one month.

The emir's order was adopted amid a delay in the formation of a new government.

The most recent makeup of Kuwait's cabinet was approved in mid-December following the legislative elections, but it was dissolved on January 12 in light of internal disputes over ministerial nominations.

In mid-January, the emir accepted the government's resignation and assigned ministers to perform duties in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed. A week later, the ruler reappointed Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister and tasked him to form the government.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Kuwait January Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

8 minutes ago

Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Irania ..

8 minutes ago

PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate electio ..

12 minutes ago

Belarus court sentences two journalists to two yea ..

12 minutes ago

Japan's Ex-Olympics Minister Hashimoto Accepts Rol ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.