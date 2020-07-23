Kuwaiti Emir to Go to US for Post-Surgery Treatment - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The elderly emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, will travel to the United States for treatment after having a successful operation, the state news agency said on Wednesday.

The 91-year-old ruler was admitted to a hospital and undergone a surgery over the weekend, according to KUNA.

The reason for it was not disclosed.

The news agency cited the royal court's minister, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, as saying that the emir would leave for the US early on Thursday to complete his treatment as advised by his medical team.

The Kuwaiti crown prince and the emir's half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has temporarily assumed some of Sheikh Sabah's constitutional duties.