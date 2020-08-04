DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The health condition of the 91-years old emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, who is currently in the United States for post-surgery treatment, has significantly improved, Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said on Monday during a government session.

"The prime minister has notified the government of the health of his majesty the emir, in whose condition there is a significant improvement," Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasir Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah told the state news agency KUNA.

The prime minister also said that the emir has expressed his gratitude to everyone who is worried about his health.

According to Kuwaiti and US media reports, the emir was flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in late July. KUNA has reported that al-Sabah had undergone surgery in a Kuwait hospital before arriving in the US.

The emir is one of the oldest rulers in the Arab world, and his leadership has been marked by evenhandedness and neutrality to regional issues.