Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid to host World Expo 2030

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kuwait, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Kuwait's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host World Expo 2030.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's win confirms the success of the promising vision and ambitious aspirations of the Kingdom under the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to Kuwait news Agency.

This win is one in a series of great successes achieved by the Kingdom, and aligns with the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030, which will benefit both Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region, the ministry added.

"This well-deserved win is an esteemed outcome of the Kingdom's hard work, national fortitude, and international standing, as well as an embodiment of the Gulf Cooperation Council's march toward success and collective work for a comprehensive renaissance," the statement said.