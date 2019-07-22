Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Says Hormuz Strait Tensions Threaten Navigation Safety - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry is concerned over the recent seizure of a UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran as the escalation of tensions poses a threat to the navigation safety in the region, local media reported.

A source in the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry told the KUNA news agency on Sunday that the country was calling on the international community to boost diplomatic efforts, aimed at de-escalating the situation as well as making all countries exercise restraint and respect the international maritime law.

On Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

The vessel with 23 crew members, including three Russian nationals, has been guided to the Bandar Abbas port. Albeit they have been out of reach for any contact, Iran claims they are safe, while the tanker is docked in the port.

The incident comes after UK Marines helped detain an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.