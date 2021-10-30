UrduPoint.com

Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Urges Lebanese Ambassador To Leave Country Within 48 Hours

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The foreign ministry of Kuwait demanded that the Lebanese ambassador leave the country within the next two days and recalled the Kuwaiti ambassador from Lebanon for consultations, the Kuwaiti KUNA agency reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia also recalled its ambassador from Lebanon for consultations and ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the kingdom, and later, the move was repeated by Bahrain. The diplomatic tensions were prompted by recent excerpts from an interview of a Lebanese minister, who slammed Saudi Arabia's involvement in the Yemeni conflict.

