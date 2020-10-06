Kuwaiti Government Resigns Ahead of November General Elections - State Media

Kuwait's government, chaired by Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, submitted on Tuesday its resignation to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah in anticipation of the November general elections, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency

The emir has praised the efforts of the prime minister and his government in fulfilling their obligations and affirmed his confidence that the current cabinet would continue to perform its constitutional duties and finish arrangements for upcoming legislative elections.

The election campaign is due to be held in late November.

Al Sabah was sworn in as the new Qatari ruler on September 30 after the death of Emir Sabah IV, who had led the country since 2006.