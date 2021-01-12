UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Government Resigns Amid Disputes With Parliament - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Kuwaiti Government Resigns Amid Disputes With Parliament - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Members of the Kuwaiti cabinet of ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in light of differences between the country's parliament and the government, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

The step came almost a month after Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the makeup of a new government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Kuwait Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SEHA commences administration of COVID-19 vaccine ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai hosts Hankook 24H on Thursday

22 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 42,640 new licences in 2020

22 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 108,401 people against COVID-19 in ..

37 minutes ago

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

2 hours ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.