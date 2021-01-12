Kuwaiti Government Resigns Amid Disputes With Parliament - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Members of the Kuwaiti cabinet of ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in light of differences between the country's parliament and the government, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

The step came almost a month after Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the makeup of a new government.