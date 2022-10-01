UrduPoint.com

October 01, 2022

Kuwaiti Government Resigns Following Legislative Elections - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The government of Kuwait tendered its resignation to Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah following the results of the snap parliamentary elections, the KUNA news agency reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the electoral commission announced the results of Thursday's vote, which was meant to break the gridlock between the government and the 50-member National Assembly.

Only 12 lawmakers managed to retain their seats in the new parliament.

Since September 2020, when new Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah came to power, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.

