Kuwaiti Health Ministry Approves Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has authorized the emergency use of the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Abdullah Al-Bader, the assistant undersecretary for medicines and nutrition supervision, was cited by KUNA as saying the approval came after a thorough review of relevant scientific data and a comprehensive assessment of the vaccine's safety, efficiency and quality after the vaccine clinical trials.

The official stressed that the health ministry would take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the vaccinees.

On Sunday, Health Minister Basel Al-Sabah said that Kuwait had concluded contracts with US pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Johnson&Johnson on receiving their vaccines. Delivery is expected in the last quarter of this year.

Along with the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, the health authorities have approved those by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca.