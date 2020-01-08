UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti KUNA News Agency Deletes Story On US Troop Withdrawal, Says Account Hacked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Kuwaiti state-run KUNA news agency on Wednesday deleted a story on the alleged US troop withdrawal from the country and said that its Twitter account was hacked.

Earlier in the day, KUNA tweeted that Kuwaiti Defense Minister allegedly said that it received a message from the United States about troops' withdrawal from the Arifjan base within three days.

Then the agency deleted the post and tweeted an explanation.

"KUNA: "Our social media account (Twitter) has been hacked."," KUNA tweeted.

