Kuwaiti Parliament Pledges Allegiance To New Crown Prince - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:25 PM

Kuwaiti Parliament Pledges Allegiance to New Crown Prince - State Media

Kuwait's National Assembly approved during its morning session on Thursday the candidacy of Deputy National Guard Commander Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the country's new Crown Prince and pledged allegiance to him, the state-run KUNA news outlet has reported

A total of 59 lawmakers out of 65 have voted for the heir's appointment.

A total of 59 lawmakers out of 65 have voted for the heir's appointment.

On Wednesday, Minister of Royal Court Affairs Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said that Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah had issued a decree on the nomination of the deputy guard commander as a new heir to the throne.

Under Kuwait's legislature, the ruler can submit for consideration by the National Assembly the name of the successor within a year, and if parliament rejects a candidate, the emir should offer three more Names of potential heirs to the throne.

