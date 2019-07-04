UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Police Detain Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Egyptian Consulate - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Kuwaiti police have detained a 22-year-old man who threatened to blow up the Egyptian consulate in the country and kill himself after having been denied entry to the diplomatic mission, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Al Rai newspaper, the young Kuwaiti got angry after security guards did not allow him to enter the consulate to process certain documents over his refusal to show his ID.

The man started threatening to blow up the mission, pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of the guards.

He also threatened to kill himself.

After the detention, the man demanded that a probe be launched against one of the consulate's guards over the use of force.

Following the incident, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry assistant for protocol affairs called over phone the Egyptian ambassador, assuring him that the Kuwaiti authorities would take all necessary measures in the wake of the incident and boost security around the consulate, according to the newspaper.

