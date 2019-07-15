UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Ports Authority Says Signed Agreement With Navy To Protect Ports Amid Gulf Tension

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Kuwaiti Ports Authority Says Signed Agreement With Navy to Protect Ports Amid Gulf Tension

The Kuwaiti Port Authority (KPA) and Defense Ministry singed a cooperation protocol on measures for ensuring nationwide protection of the country's ports by Navy amid growing escalation in the Persian Gulf, the KPA Director General Yusuf Abdullah Sabah said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Kuwaiti Port Authority (KPA) and Defense Ministry singed a cooperation protocol on measures for ensuring nationwide protection of the country's ports by Navy amid growing escalation in the Persian Gulf, the KPA Director General Yusuf Abdullah Sabah said on Saturday.

On Thursday, US Army Gen. Mark Milley said the United States and its allies were discussing providing military escorts for oil tankers in the Persian Gulf after Iran allegedly attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

"The protocol was signed at a time the region is experiencing a critical security condition. Therefore we need collaboration of efforts between the two sides [KPA and Navy] in order to maintain security of Kuwaiti sea ports, and to make sure we are ready for any emergency," Sabah said, as cited by the KUNA news agency.

The agreement provides for military training of Kuwaiti Navy forces to tow and guide ships on their way to or from the country's ports, Sabah added.

On Wednesday, US media reported that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied the reports, noting that the claims aimed to escalate tensions. The IRGC said its ships had no encounters with foreign vessels at the time of the alleged incident.

The situation in the region initially deteriorated in May after four oil tankers were targeted by sabotage attacks off the United Arab Emirates' coast, and the United States blamed Iran for the incidents.

Two more oil tankers were hit in June by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. The United States once again accused Iran of staging the attack and Tehran denied the accusations.

Related Topics

UK Attack Army Iran Oman Oil Guide Tehran United Kingdom United States United Arab Emirates May June Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean ..

3 minutes ago

US Unlikely to Influence Islamabad's Cooperation W ..

3 minutes ago

Asian markets in retreat as China growth slows fur ..

18 minutes ago

UAE restores schools in Yemen, pays teachers&#039; ..

23 minutes ago

Actress Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday

29 minutes ago

BISE DG Khan announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.