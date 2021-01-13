Kuwaiti Prime Minister Submits Resignation to Emir - KUNA

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday submitted his resignation to the country's ruler, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to the state news agency KUNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday submitted his resignation to the country's ruler, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to the state news agency KUNA.

On Tuesday, members of the Kuwaiti government tendered their resignation en masse in light of differences with the parliament. The move came days after lawmakers submitted a motion to question the premier over a number of issues, including the composition of the cabinet.