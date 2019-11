Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak announced the government's resignation to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the government spokesman Tareq al-Marzam said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak announced the government's resignation to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the government spokesman Tareq al-Marzam said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister Jaber al-Mubarak presented to the Emir [Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah] the government resignation to arrange the ministerial work," al-Marzam was quoted as saying by Kuwait news Agency.