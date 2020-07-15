UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Prosecutors Warrant Detention Of Ex-Lawmaker For Talking To Gaddafi - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Kuwaiti Prosecutors Warrant Detention of Ex-Lawmaker for Talking to Gaddafi - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Prosecutor General's Office of Kuwait has ordered the detention of former lawmaker Mubarak al-Duwailah who is believed to have had conversation about the situation in the Gulf countries with Muammar Gaddafi, the long-time leader of Libya who was overthrown and killed in 2011, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In late June and early July, Kuwaiti and Arab media outlets reported that Kuwait's State Security Agency had summoned al-Duwailah over leaked audio records of the conversation between the former lawmaker and Gaddafi, which allegedly revealed plans to destabilize the Gulf region.

In his defense, al-Duwailah has tweeted that he "we had to keep up with" Gaddafi and did not "dare to oppose him" as the meeting took place in the former Libyan leader's tent.

Kuwaiti Muslim cleric Hakim al-Mutairi, who is blacklisted as a terrorist in several Arab countries, has also been summoned by the state security agency over talks with Gaddafi that link him to plans to destabilize the middle Eastern region. Both al-Duwailah and al-Mutairi are accused of spreading fake news and conspiring against the royal family.

Related Topics

Terrorist Kuwait Libya June July Muslim Family Media Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

2 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.