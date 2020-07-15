Kuwaiti Prosecutors Warrant Detention of Ex-Lawmaker for Talking to Gaddafi - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Prosecutor General's Office of Kuwait has ordered the detention of former lawmaker Mubarak al-Duwailah who is believed to have had conversation about the situation in the Gulf countries with Muammar Gaddafi, the long-time leader of Libya who was overthrown and killed in 2011, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In late June and early July, Kuwaiti and Arab media outlets reported that Kuwait's State Security Agency had summoned al-Duwailah over leaked audio records of the conversation between the former lawmaker and Gaddafi, which allegedly revealed plans to destabilize the Gulf region.

In his defense, al-Duwailah has tweeted that he "we had to keep up with" Gaddafi and did not "dare to oppose him" as the meeting took place in the former Libyan leader's tent.

Kuwaiti Muslim cleric Hakim al-Mutairi, who is blacklisted as a terrorist in several Arab countries, has also been summoned by the state security agency over talks with Gaddafi that link him to plans to destabilize the middle Eastern region. Both al-Duwailah and al-Mutairi are accused of spreading fake news and conspiring against the royal family.